Week 10 NFL Picks

Week 9 record: 9-4

Correct: Falcons, Chiefs, Ravens, Cowboys, Giants, Saints, Panthers, Chargers, Seahawks

Incorrect: Lions, Dolphins, Colts, Raiders

Overall Record: 82-47-2

Week 10 picks:

(Will be starting 1-0 after picking the Ravens to defeat the winless Cleveland Browns on Thursday night)

Chiefs 17, Panthers 19

The records show a mismatch, but this could be the perfect storm for the Panthers. Carolina cannot stop the pass, but the Chiefs — whether it be Alex Smith or Nick Foles — are not an aerial attack kind of offense. Plus, Kansas City’s top wide out, Jeremy Maclin, will miss the game. Cam Newton will still be getting hit a lot by a vicious Chiefs’ defense, but I give the defending NFC Champions the edge at home to extend their winning streak to three games.

Rams 14, Jets 13

This game could feature two of the future quarterbacks in this league if their respective head coaches would pull the trigger. Jared Goff remains on the bench for the Rams and the less-valued Bryce Petty still sits on Gang Green’s sidelines (although Ryan Fitzpatrick is listed as questionable with a knee injury). The Jets’ defense can stop the run and will add to Todd Gurley’s sophomore slump. Case Keenum, well, continues to struggle and the Jets win a game that will come down to costly turnovers.

(*Update: With Petty now making his first career start against a tough Rams’ defense, I’m switching my pick.)

Falcons 27, Eagles 20

I am a believer in Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and the entire Falcons team to not choke a great start to a season like they did in 2015. Ryan is getting MVP nods thus far and rightfully so. Atlanta has too much fire power for the Eagles in this game.

Broncos 17, Saints 20

As much as I’d like to take Denver’s elite secondary against Drew Brees, the fact is that Denver struggles to stop the run and New Orleans is finally finding a running game with the duo of Tim Hightower and Mark Ingram. Add in Trevor Siemian’s recent decreasing completion percentage and I’ll take the Saints in a close contest.

Texans 20, Jaguars 14

How long will Gus Bradley last!? The dude is 12-38 in his head-coaching tenure. His team is undisciplined, lousy, and can’t get much worse. Jacksonville’s rebuild has been going on far too long as they’ve become the NFL’s version of the Philadelphia 76ers. As bad as Houston is on offense, they should pick up their first road victory of the season on Sunday when they visit the Sunshine State..

Packers 31, Titans 17

I’ve been a believer of Dick Lebeau leading the Titans’ defense, but recently my belief has turned into doubts. Tennessee got shredded last week in a loss to San Diego and the task gets even harder with Aaron Rodgers coming to Nashville on Sunday. Rodgers has 10 touchdown passes in the last three games and will have another great outing against the Titans to push the Packers above .500.

Vikings 16, Redskins 24

Minnesota is in free-fall mode. After a 5-0 start, the Purple People Eaters are dropping in the power rankings during a current three-game skid. The Redskins are left empty after a tie with Cincinnati two weeks ago, but now they get healthy after the bye week and Kirk Cousins will look to feed off a career-high game against the Bengals.

Bears 14, Buccaneers 17

Not a lot to say about this game. I like Jameis Winston and Tampa Bay at home. These two teams won’t see the postseason. The biggest question of this game is if Doug Martin will return from an injury that has kept him out since early September.

49ers 20, Cardinals 33

The Cardinals dominated San Francisco in the two team’s previous meeting. Look for a similar result this Sunday. David Johnson is on pace for 1,400 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, and ran for a season-high 157 and two scores in the last meeting with the Niners. He’ll get a big workload against a Chip Kelly defense that is giving up a league-worst 193 yards per game on the ground.

Dolphins 20, Chargers 26

This game features the future of the NFL’s running game with Jay Ajayi and Melvin Gordon, two guys who have combined for 998 rushing yards and seven touchdowns since week 6. Still, I give the edge to Phillip Rivers over Ryan Tannehill, especially at home. San Diego is out to prove they are better than its record indicates.

Cowboys 28, Steelers 24

It’s hard to overlook how bad Pittsburgh has looked over their three-game losing streak, especially last week when they fell behind 21-0 to Baltimore in an eventual seven-point loss. Dallas, meanwhile, is the hottest team in the NFL winning seven straight. Tony Romo is not going to play, and Dak Prescott will once again churn out a great game as he clings to the starting spot.

Seattle 21, Patriots 30

No, I don’t care about Seattle’s defense. I’m not going to pick against the Patriots at home, especially with the way Tom Brady is playing. On top of having Rob Gronkowski terrorizing opponents, New England welcomed back running back Dion Lewis, who is such a difference maker in the passing game.On the other side, the Patriots defense can get after Russell Wilson by dominating the Seahawks’ make-shift offensive line.

Bengals 27, Giants 30

I expect a shootout, but I have my Bengals coming out on the losing end. The defense has been terrible this season after leading the AFC in scoring one year ago. They can’t rush the passer and Eli Manning can pick them apart if he has time to get the ball to his playmakers.

