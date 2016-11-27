Week 12 NFL Picks

Week 11 Record: 10-4

Correct: Carolina, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Detroit, New York, Miami, New England, Seattle, Washington, Oakland

Incorrect: Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Arizona

Overall Record: 101-58-2

Week 12 picks:

(* Will be starting 3-0 after correctly picking Detroit, Dallas, and Pittsburgh to win on Thanksgiving)

Bengals 13, Ravens 17

It’s hard to see my Bengals moving the ball against this stout Ravens’ defense without AJ Green and Giovani Bernard on offense. Cincinnati rides a five-game winning streak against Baltimore heading into this matchup, but injuries to play makers will limit Andy Dalton’s ability to stretch the field while the Ravens key in on stopping Jeremy Hill. Baltimore wins a close, low-scoring affair.

Rams 14, Saints 27

Always go with Drew Brees at home. The Saints are coming off back-to-back close losses to Denver and Carolina, respectively, but draw a favorable straw when the Rams — led by rookie Jared Goff — come to Louisiana this Sunday. In his first outing, Goff failed to make the play late in the game to preserve a 10-point lead as the Dolphins fought back to win late. He struggles in his first road start and the Saints get to 5-6 to keep their head above water in the NFC South.

Cardinals 26, Falcons 29

Arizona’s season may have ended with a six-point loss to Minnesota last week and it doesn’t help they have to go to Atlanta on Sunday. Carson Palmer is what he is; a high-risk, high-reward quarterback that costs the Cardinals last week with a crucial red zone interception that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown by Xavier Rhodes. The Falcons are desperate for a win and they get back on track with a home victory against the struggling Cardinals.

49ers 14, Dolphins 26

This is a dream matchup for Jay Ajayi. Miami’s running back is an emerging star in the NFL and should have his way against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. A few key pieces to the Dolphins’ defense will play in this game and will have a field day at home getting after Colin Kaepernick, who seems to have his mind on other things instead of football. The Niners drop their 10th straight game and the seat gets hotter for coach Chip Kelly.

Jaguars 9, Bills 17

Buffalo’s defense pitched a second-half shutout in a big road win over Cincinnati last week and will have plenty of chances for takeaways against the always-struggling Blake Bortles. The Jaguars, a team many thought would contend in the AFC South, will drop to 2-9 as the Bills keep their wild card hopes alive.

Titans 20, Bears 13

Matt Barkley gets the start in the Windy City with Brian Hoyer and Jay Cutler sidelined. It’s been one of those years for the Bears where they can’t seem to catch a break. Chicago’s defense will keep this game close, but the Titans hold on by a touchdown.

Giants 27, Browns 13

Hue Jackson continues his hard-knock-life season as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The surging Giants (7-3) remain two games back of Dallas for the top spot in the NFC East with a lopsided defeat over the winless Browns.

Chargers 25, Texans 24

Houston is perfect at home this season (5-0), but that ends on Sunday when the Chargers come to town. Phillip Rivers and Melvin Gordon make more plays than Brock Osweiler and Lamar Miller and San Diego pulls off the win with a late field goal.

Seahawks 23, Buccaneers 14

Tampa Bay is red hot after a huge win at Arrowhead last week, but Seattle is even hotter. Russell Wilson is playing good football (as he usually does in the second half of the season) and is coming off big victories over New England and Philadelphia. Look for Thomas Rawls to have a great game after CJ Prosise went down last week.

Patriots 34, Jets 17

This was a great game last season, but not so much in 2016. The Patriots will get Rob Gronkowski back this week and he, along with Tom Brady, will have a big day against a Jets’ defense that is good against the run but sub-par versus the pass. Ryan Fitzpatrick throws a pair of picks against a New England defense that usually has trouble actually catching the ball.

Panthers 21, Raiders 27

Derek Carr and the Cooper-Crabtree receiving tandem gets it done once again for the division-leading Raiders. This game could be high-scoring with these defenses on the field, but the loss of Luke Kuechly looms large for Carolina and Oakland rolls to 9-2.

Chiefs 10, Broncos 17

The Chiefs have some injuries while Denver is back to full strength on defense. The game was flexed to prime time, and Denver tends to play well under the lights at Mile High. If you like defensive football, this game is for you.

Packers 20, Eagles 30

The Packers are reeling and it showed last Sunday when they were shredded by the Redskins in our Nation’s Capital. Despite a great performance by Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay cannot seem to stop anyone on defense and the Eagles will have the home-field advantage backing them in this game. Philadelphia gets the win and keeps the NFC East crowded in terms of wild-card contention.

@scdermer4

Photo: Scout.com