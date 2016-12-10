Week 13 record: 9-6
Correct: Bengals, Patriots, Broncos, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Cardinals, Seahawks, Cowboys
Incorrect: Falcons, Saints, Dolphins, Giants, Chargers, Jets
Overall Record: 122-68-2
Week 14 picks:
(*Starting 1-0)
Redskins 31, Eagles 17
The Eagles defense has came back to earth. Kirk Cousins, after a tough matchup in Arizona, shreds Philadelphia just like Andy Dalton did one week ago.
WASH: K. Cousins — 343 yards, 3 TD, INT
PHI: D. Sproles — 85 all-purpose yards, TD
Texans 20, Colts 23
Another close game between the two tops dogs of the AFC South. Give me the Colts at home with Andrew Luck outplaying Houston’s 72-million dollar man.
IND: A. Luck — 275 yards, 2 TD
HOU: D. Hopkins — 8 receptions, TD
Bengals 19, Browns 16
Lots of snow in the forecast, resulting in a low-scoring affair. The Bengals ran for over 200 yards in the first meeting with Cleveland, they rely on the run game again on Sunday.
CIN: J. Hill — 87 rushing yards, 2 TD
CLE: T. Pryor — 62 receiving yards
Broncos 19, Titans 17
The Titans are fresh after a bye week, and will have to turn to the ground game to beat the defending champions. Trevor Siemian is expected to play in this game. In his last outing, he threw for 368 yards against a good Chiefs’ defense.
DEN: D. Thomas — 124 receiving yards, TD
TEN: D. Murray — 104 rushing yards, 2 TD
Cardinals 27, Dolphins 17
No team came down harder in a one-week span than the Dolphins in week 13. Their winning streak came to a screeching halt in an embarrassing outing at Baltimore. The Cardinals got a huge win over Washington to keep their hopes alive.
ARI: D. Johnson — 170 all-purpose yards, 2 TD
MIA: R. Tannehill — 224 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Bears 13, Lions 31
For a second consecutive week the Lions will not need a fourth-quarter comeback to be victorious.
CHI: J. Howard — rush TD
DET: M. Stafford — 321 pass yards, 2 TD
Steelers 28, Bills 17
Buffalo had a huge chance for a road win in Oakland but collapsed in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh extends its winning streak.
PIT: L. Bell — 145 all-purpose yards, 2 TD
BUF: L. McCoy — 113 all-purpose yards, TD
Chargers 31, Panthers 24
Carolina is in shambles as their season basically came to an end in a blowout loss to Seattle on prime time. Will Cam Newton actually start in this game? Who knows.
SD: P. Rivers — 280 yards, 3 TD
CAR: T. Ginn Jr. — Rec TD
Vikings 20, Jaguars 14
Another tough matchup for Blake Bortles. Minnesota, who nearly pulled off an upset over Dallas, gets back in the win column.
MIN: S. Diggs — 9 receptions, 88 yards
JAX: A. Robinson — Rec TD
Jets 10, 49ers 16
There may not be a worse game than the one scheduled in San Fran this Sunday. The Niners get back in the win column in an ugly game.
NYJ: M. Forte — rush TD
SF: C. Hyde — 80 rush yards, TD
Falcons 26, Rams 17
Not yet time for Jared Goff to get his first win. The Falcons get back on track to keep pace in the NFC South.
ATL: J. Jones — 100 rec yards, TD
Saints 21, Buccaneers 22
A close game, but the Buccaneers return home where their defense usually plays better.
NO: M. Ingram — Rush TD
TB: M. Evans — 7 receptions, TD
Seahawks 23, Packers 16
After two straight wins, we will see how changed Aaron Rodgers is against a banged up Legion of Boom.
SEA: T. Rawls — 2 Rush TD
GB: A. Rodgers — 186 pass yards, TD, INT
Cowboys 21, Giants 24 (OT)
The game of the week and rightfully so. The only team to beat the Cowboys does it again. Ultimately, though, it won’t matter with Dallas running away with the top spot in the conference.
NYG: E. Manning — 3 pass TD
DAL; D. Bryant — 95 rec yards, TD
Ravens 17, Patriots 21
New England stays at home and will force a few turnovers from Mr. Flacco.
NE: L. Blount — rush TD
BAL: D. Pitta — 6 receptions ,TD
