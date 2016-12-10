Week 13 record: 9-6

Correct: Bengals, Patriots, Broncos, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Cardinals, Seahawks, Cowboys

Incorrect: Falcons, Saints, Dolphins, Giants, Chargers, Jets

Overall Record: 122-68-2

Week 14 picks:

(*Starting 1-0)

Redskins 31, Eagles 17

The Eagles defense has came back to earth. Kirk Cousins, after a tough matchup in Arizona, shreds Philadelphia just like Andy Dalton did one week ago.

WASH: K. Cousins — 343 yards, 3 TD, INT

PHI: D. Sproles — 85 all-purpose yards, TD

Texans 20, Colts 23

Another close game between the two tops dogs of the AFC South. Give me the Colts at home with Andrew Luck outplaying Houston’s 72-million dollar man.

IND: A. Luck — 275 yards, 2 TD

HOU: D. Hopkins — 8 receptions, TD

Bengals 19, Browns 16

Lots of snow in the forecast, resulting in a low-scoring affair. The Bengals ran for over 200 yards in the first meeting with Cleveland, they rely on the run game again on Sunday.

CIN: J. Hill — 87 rushing yards, 2 TD

CLE: T. Pryor — 62 receiving yards

Broncos 19, Titans 17

The Titans are fresh after a bye week, and will have to turn to the ground game to beat the defending champions. Trevor Siemian is expected to play in this game. In his last outing, he threw for 368 yards against a good Chiefs’ defense.

DEN: D. Thomas — 124 receiving yards, TD

TEN: D. Murray — 104 rushing yards, 2 TD

Cardinals 27, Dolphins 17

No team came down harder in a one-week span than the Dolphins in week 13. Their winning streak came to a screeching halt in an embarrassing outing at Baltimore. The Cardinals got a huge win over Washington to keep their hopes alive.

ARI: D. Johnson — 170 all-purpose yards, 2 TD

MIA: R. Tannehill — 224 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Bears 13, Lions 31

For a second consecutive week the Lions will not need a fourth-quarter comeback to be victorious.

CHI: J. Howard — rush TD

DET: M. Stafford — 321 pass yards, 2 TD

Steelers 28, Bills 17

Buffalo had a huge chance for a road win in Oakland but collapsed in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh extends its winning streak.

PIT: L. Bell — 145 all-purpose yards, 2 TD

BUF: L. McCoy — 113 all-purpose yards, TD

Chargers 31, Panthers 24

Carolina is in shambles as their season basically came to an end in a blowout loss to Seattle on prime time. Will Cam Newton actually start in this game? Who knows.

SD: P. Rivers — 280 yards, 3 TD

CAR: T. Ginn Jr. — Rec TD

Vikings 20, Jaguars 14

Another tough matchup for Blake Bortles. Minnesota, who nearly pulled off an upset over Dallas, gets back in the win column.

MIN: S. Diggs — 9 receptions, 88 yards

JAX: A. Robinson — Rec TD

Jets 10, 49ers 16

There may not be a worse game than the one scheduled in San Fran this Sunday. The Niners get back in the win column in an ugly game.

NYJ: M. Forte — rush TD

SF: C. Hyde — 80 rush yards, TD

Falcons 26, Rams 17

Not yet time for Jared Goff to get his first win. The Falcons get back on track to keep pace in the NFC South.

ATL: J. Jones — 100 rec yards, TD

Saints 21, Buccaneers 22

A close game, but the Buccaneers return home where their defense usually plays better.

NO: M. Ingram — Rush TD

TB: M. Evans — 7 receptions, TD

Seahawks 23, Packers 16

After two straight wins, we will see how changed Aaron Rodgers is against a banged up Legion of Boom.

SEA: T. Rawls — 2 Rush TD

GB: A. Rodgers — 186 pass yards, TD, INT

Cowboys 21, Giants 24 (OT)

The game of the week and rightfully so. The only team to beat the Cowboys does it again. Ultimately, though, it won’t matter with Dallas running away with the top spot in the conference.

NYG: E. Manning — 3 pass TD

DAL; D. Bryant — 95 rec yards, TD

Ravens 17, Patriots 21

New England stays at home and will force a few turnovers from Mr. Flacco.

NE: L. Blount — rush TD

BAL: D. Pitta — 6 receptions ,TD

@scdermer4

Photo: prideofDetroit