Men’s Basketball: Bobcats fall in Akron, 83-68

AKRON, OH– The Bobcats ran into the wrong team at the wrong time.

Ohio (11-5, 3-2) fell on Tuesday night to the MAC-East leading Akron Zips (15-3, 5-0) at Jams A. Rhodes Arena, 83-68.

A 29-8 run in the first 10 minutes of the second-half gave the Zips a game-high 22-point lead, allowing them to coast the rest of the way to extend their winning streak to eight.

Jaaron Simmons led Ohio with 19 points on eight of 16 shooting, but the difference in the game was made beyond the arc. Arkon shot 47.4 percent from three-point land, with Isaiah Johnson‘s 15 points all coming from downtown. Kwan Cheatham Jr. led the way for the Zips, tallying a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Despite forcing 11 turnovers, the Bobcats had a hard time turning those takeaways into points. Ohio shot just 44.4 percent from the field and made just seven of 13 free throws.

Having lost two straight division games, the Bobcats will stay on the road Saturday when they take on the MAC-West leading Northern Illinois Huskies (12-6, 4-1), winners of four straight.

