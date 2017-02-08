Photo Story: A look inside Blue Eagle Music

Amidst the different window scenes of college students eating bagels or drinking and playing pool, lies a blue building with a large window display featuring a multitude of hanging guitars, facing a bench out front.
Since opening in 1971, Blue Eagle Music has been serving Athens residents’ guitar needs, including repairs, lessons, accessories and musical instruments. Over the span of two days, Speakeasy photographer Daniel Linhart spent time photographing from the inside of the shop, capturing the day-to-day activities inside Blue Eagle Music.
A woman walks past the Blue Eagle Music store in Athens, Ohio on Monday
On Sunday, a student at Ohio University stops in to test out some guitars at the Blue Eagle Music store, located on Court Street.
Megan Bihn, an employee at Blue Eagle Music, loosens the strings of the guitar that was brought in for repair on Monday.
Frank McDermott, owner of Blue Eagle, and his co-worker, Megan Bihn, examine a guitar that was brought in for repair on Monday
Megan Bihn, an employee at Blue Eagle Music, closely examines a guitar that was brought in for repair on Monday.
A Blue Eagle sticker sits on a guitar case in the store on Sunday.
John Dorsey, a customer, enters through the front door of Blue Eagle Music on Monday.
A reflection of the city’s scene glistens on a guitar at the Blue Eagle Music store.
A sign rests on some amps and instruments near the entrance to the Blue Eagle Music store.
The display window of the Blue Eagle Music store located on Court Street.
