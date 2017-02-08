Photo Story: A look inside Blue Eagle Music

Amidst the different window scenes of college students eating bagels or drinking and playing pool, lies a blue building with a large window display featuring a multitude of hanging guitars, facing a bench out front.

Since opening in 1971, Blue Eagle Music has been serving Athens residents’ guitar needs, including repairs, lessons, accessories and musical instruments. Over the span of two days, Speakeasy photographer Daniel Linhart spent time photographing from the inside of the shop, capturing the day-to-day activities inside Blue Eagle Music.