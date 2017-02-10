The Jam Room: Friends & Company

Encapsulating the sounds from the hills would not be possible without taking into account the towns surrounding Athens. One in particular is Nelsonville. Just a 15-minute drive from Ohio University (or a three-hour bike ride), the town is home to Ice House Tavern and Stuart’s Opera House, two well-known venues in the OHIO community, as well as Hocking College.

Also located in Nelsonville is Friends & Company, a band recently formed with the idea that anyone who wants to jam can join the company and jam. Colin Richards (singer and guitar) and John Clark (mandolin) make up the acoustic duo, drawing inspiration from infamous folk singers such as Bob Dylan and Arlo Guthrie, while also playing some originals.

The Boot Bandits sat down with Richards and Clark to ask them about how they became a band, their recently recorded album, and their views on the Athens Music Scene.

Listen to the second episode of The Jam Room here