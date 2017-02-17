The Jam Room: Cole Powers

With all of the different opportunities and places to play music in Athens, its hard not to find your niche. For Cole Powers, that came very quickly. As a freshman solo artist, Powers began to immerse himself in the music scene of Athens quickly by playing open mics at Front Room Coffee House and Casa Nueva and has since played shows in Columbus and Athens at the Smiling Skull.

Powers draws a lot of his inspiration from blues artists such as Stevie Ray Vaughn. One of his most frequent songs is a country version of “Pride and Joy”, although he has also started writing his own music.

The Boot Bandits sat down with Powers in the Jam Room to talk about his music inspirations, how he got his start in the Athens music scene and, of course, play some music.

*This podcast was recorded on February 6, 2017

Listen to the third episode of The Jam Room here

