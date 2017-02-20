Baseball: ‘Cats cruise to season-opening win over La Salle

South Carolina — To begin their season on a high note, the Ohio Bobcats dominated the La Salle Exploreres, 10-2, at Lexington Stadium on Friday.

In the club’s fourth consecutive opening-day victory, OHIO was led by designated hitter Michael Klein, who tallied three hits, scored two runs and knocked in four more runs.

Klein opened the Bobcats’ scoring with an RBI single in the fourth inning, then broke the game wide open with a three-run homer in the seventh inning, which put OHIO up 8-2.

Starting on the mound, Gerry Salisburg shook off two earned runs in the second inning for the win. He gave up a total of two runs in 5 1/3 innings. In the top of the sixth, reliever Kenny Ogg got out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam with a strikeout. Tom Colletti, Cory Blessing and Nick Byrnes finished the rest of the contest for the green and white, combining for three scoreless, no-hit innings.

OHIO pitching combined for 15 strikeouts on that day.

La Salle right-hander Jared Mattera was given a loss in his 2017 debut. Despite yielding two hits, the Moorpark, California native allowed five runs (three earned), walked four and was pulled one out into OHIO’s five-run fourth inning.

The Bobcats stay in The Palmetto State for the remainder of the weekend. Next, the team will travel to Emerson, Georgia for a four-game series with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (2/24-2/26) and one contest against the Alabama State Hornets (2/28).

OHIO takes on Sienna for their first home game on March 18.

