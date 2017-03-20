Baseball: Ohio wins home-opener over Shawnee State, 9-1

Bob Wren Stadium — The Ohio Bobcats (9-6) scored six runs during their first three rounds to the plate and coasted the rest of the way towards a home-opening win over Shawnee State, 9-1, in Athens on Thursday.

OHIO center fielder Spencer Ibarra set the tone early for the Bobcats, knocking a two-run home run (his second of the season) to open up the scoring. Second baseman Mateus Vakuda added to that lead one inning later with a two-run double to give OHIO a 4-0 advantage.

Vakuda chimed in with another RBI hit in a three-run fifth inning for OHIO that included a run-scoring single by shortstop Tyler Finkler.

On the mound, seven OHIO pitchers combined to give up just one earned run and strike out 11 players. Cory Blessing earned his first win of 2017 by throwing two hitless frames.

Shawnee State’s lone score came in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by catcher Chase Thurber, a run that was charged to OHIO right-hander Nick Kamrada, who was first in relieving for Blessing.

Shawnee State’s Josh Eplin was tagged with the loss, yielding six hits and five earned runs over a two-inning start.

OHIO will stay at home over the weekend to host Sienna for a three-game set, with a doubleheader on Saturday and the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Bob Wren Stadium.

Photo: Ohio Athletics

Advertisements