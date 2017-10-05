How to survive hOUmecoming weekend

OK! I’m about to share some knowledge with you. HOUmcoming is the best week of

the year, any bobcat will tell you, and it’s true. HOUmcoming weekend is this

beautiful collab between alum and current students that makes staying up all night

long totally worth it. There’s magic in the air and kegs & eggs on the brain, so be

alert and take in what I’m about to tell you.

Be nice. This should be a rule all the time, but hOUmcoming is all about giving and

being nice too everyone around you. This is a happy time and your attitude should

reflect that!

Plan ahead with friends. Try and think up a game plan earlier in the evening. You

never know what the night could hold and planning ahead could save you a lot of

trouble.

Don’t try a fake ID. Cops are on the prowl. HOUmcoming weekend is huge in

Athens so the horses will be out and bars will be raided. Just be careful, be smart

and find a house party.

At a house party…don’t take what’s not yours. Everyone pitches in to have house

parties on weekends like this, so make sure you’re not just taking beer and food

without asking. People will usually let you do it, just have to ask.

Be respectful! It’s so cliché, but we are a bobcat family. Be respectful to all bobcats,

no matter what. This is a time to have fun, meet new friends and party. There should

be no room for hate.

Do your own thing. Everyone likes to have fun in there own way! If you want to

hike at Stroud’s, bowl all night at Roller Bowl or chill in the library, that’s dope. Do

what you want to do to celebrate your way.

Pace yourself. HOUmcoming is known to get wild, so make sure you pace yourself

to last the whole night. Yes. You stay up all night. No sleeping. See next point.

Don’t fall asleep at kegs & eggs. Kegs & Eggs is a crucial event to attend on

hOUmcoming! It revives your soul after the night you’ve had and reconnects you

with friends you’ve lost along the way. Make sure you stay awake until they begin

around 5AM, or you’re missing out.

I’m sure there are points I missed. Hopefully you have one of those spirit guide

friends to lead you through. For the most part, using these rules and remembering

to stay respectful to your bobcat family, present and past, will make your

hOUmcoming the best it can be. Most importantly, stay safe and have fun!

Featured image from Athens County Visitor’s Bureau website.

