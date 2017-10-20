Q&A: Speakeasy sits down with local artist Megan Wren

Megan Wren is a proud local Athens musician with a passion for her craft and deep family roots. She started performing at the young age of eleven. Guitar has always been her main instrument to aid to her soulful voice, but she has recently picked up bass and piano as well.

Wren’s love for music can be traced back to her family. Her grandparents were in a Bluegrass country band.

When asked about how she would describe her music, Wren said “A soulful blend of rock and folk”. Her biggest inspirations are the Beatles (and Paul McCartney’s solo work), the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac (and Stevie Nicks’ solo work), and Queen.

Wren also stated that a huge inspiration to her music is Adam Lambert. She started playing and performing for people right around the same time that Lambert was on American Idol. She was later able meet and see him perform live. “I was mesmerized by his vocal abilities and stage presence,” she said.

Speakeasy: What other artist would you say is the closest to your sound?

Megan: It’s hard to say, I take a lot of inspiration from classic rock groups like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and Fleetwood Mac, but I also love artists like Ryan Adams and Nikki Lane. I’m currently shaping my sound into something that blends all of that together.

Speakeasy: What interested you to perform at the festival?

Megan: I love that this festival is showcasing local artists; it is so important to support local music! I am more than excited to be able to share the music I’ve been creating with everyone.

Speakeasy: What’s a song you love singing (that’s not your own) and why do you love singing it?

Megan: There are so many! Two of my favorites are Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman” and Nikki Lane’s “Highway Queen.” I love both because they taught me something new on guitar, are fun to sing, and engaging to the audience.

Speakeasy: Describe yourself in three words?

Megan: Passionate, creative, driven

Speakeasy: Is there any other talents other than singing that no one knows about?

Megan: Although it’s not very unknown, in addition to being a musician I am also an audio engineer. I’m very interested in music production and live sound, and I hope that as my career in music continues I will also have a greater hand in producing records (whether my own or others’) and experimenting with live sound.

Megan Wren will be playing at Porch Sounds Music Festival on October 21st. You can find more on Megan Wren on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, @meganwrenmusic.

Advertisements