This is the inaugural episode of the Speakeasy Cinema Podcast, featuring Seth Foerstner, Trevor Tisdale, and Sam Benezra. We’re kicking it off with one of our all time favorites, Paul Thomas Anderson’s classic There Will Be Blood. Get ready to dive deep into Daniel Day-Lewis’ chilling portrayal of Daniel Plainview, a ruthless turn-of-the-century oil tycoon who will stop at nothing in his quest for wealth.

