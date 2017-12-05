Speakeasy Cinema Podcast Ep. 3: My Friend Dahmer

This week we tackle My Friend Dahmer. A fascinating and often disturbing portrait of the serial killer as a young man, My Friend Dahmer details the upbringing of Jeffery Dahmer, the infamous murderer of 17 young men. As he navigates the familiar travails of being the awkward kid in high school, the young Dahmer (Ross Lynch) explores increasingly dark fantasies as he performs experiments on roadkill—signs of the madness to come. Adapted from the autobiographical graphic novel by John Backderf—a classmate of Dahmer’s, portrayed in the film by Alex Wolff—My Friend Dahmer provocatively depicts Dahmer with a conflicting sense of sympathy and horror.

