Bonnaroo 2018: “Best on the street”

Music festival season is almost here and slowly but surely the anticipated lineups are being released. After months of waiting to see which festival is the one for you (and your bank account), there are plenty of options that make choosing just one extremely difficult.

To make sure you have the best experience possible, it is important to do research. It’s impossible to find the one festival that hosts all of your favorite artists and captures each and every sound that’s on your playlist. Though not every festival has announced who will be playing yet, one of the more popular ones that has is Bonnaroo.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been around since 2002, holding the first set of shows in Manchester, Tennessee. Bonnaroo lives up to its name’s origin, coming from the Creole slang meaning “best on the street.” Since then, the 4-day music festival has featured a variety of musicians and genres. Ranging from Willie Nelson to Beastie Boys, The Black Keys, Phish, Jay-Z, Arctic Monkeys and so many more.

Bonnaroo is both versatile and entertaining, and even features events beyond live music. Guests can choose from a variety of activities including a comedy tent, a variety of artisans selling unique art, silent disco, a cinema tent, and the infamous ferris wheel. This years lineup goes to show that Bonnaroo is continuing the streak of staying fresh and original while holding on to its classic roots.

2018’s headliners include: Eminem, Muse, and The Killers. This trifecta of artists displays not only variety but a decent blend of both old and new sound, considering that both The Killers and Eminem’s latest releases are from 2017 while Muse’s last album was in 2015. 2017’s headliners included Pearl Jam, Dead & Company and LCD Soundsystem.

This year’s sub-headliners are Future, Bassnectar and Sturgill Simpson. All three with a pretty different sound of rap, EDM and country, this goes to show the versatility that Bonnaroo has to offer. This factor is very appealing to guests because they can get a little bit of everything in just one space.

Other artists that will be performing this year are Bon Iver (with 2 unique sets), Khalid, Paramore, Alt-J, Billie Elish, Kali Uchis, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Sheryl Crow, T-Pain and Daniel Caesar (+ many more).

For $325.50 (plus fees, of course), one can have 4-day access to 130 performances on 10+ of the stages offered, as well as camping, art, exclusive band merch, and the experience of a lifetime during June 7-10.

Want to preview Bonnaroo 2018? Check out the links below to get a taste of was Bonnaroo ’18 has to offer.

Kali Uchis: After The Storm ft. Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins

Billie Elish: Ocean Eyes

Brockhampton: Gold

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals: Lite Weight

