Holidays of the Week: Sept. 23-29

by Aaron Brandenburg

Another week goes by, another week of holidays begin. Let’s just get right into it.

September 23- Dog in Politics Day

No matter what your political affiliation, we can all agree the mayor of Cormorant, Minnesota is the cutest mayor of all time. Duke, who just so happens to be a dog, became mayor in 2016. In such a polarized political atmosphere, it’s nice to see something fun and lighthearted in politics. Who knows, maybe that dog can be a symbol for political unity and compromise.

September 24- Judiciary Act of 1789 Passed

In 1789, George Washington appointed the first Supreme Court of the United Sates. 6 justices would be confirmed within the week, including the first Chief Justice, the forgotten founding father Jon Jay. The Supreme Court has consistently left defining impacts on U.S. history and the U.S. Constitution.

September 25- Math Storytelling Day

Math and English are normally seen as opposites in academia, but some of the analytical skills can intersect from time to time. This holiday is dedicated to exploring, making up and listening to stories about math. Crazy things can happen anywhere, and math class is no exception. My favorite math stories are when you don’t feel like you know what you are doing but the answer is correct anyway.

September 26- Serena Williams’s Birthday

In sports, domination is difficult to come by. There are very few athletes to dominate a sport the way Serena Williams has dominated tennis. She once won a tournament while pregnant. Let that sink in for a moment.

September 27- Crush a Can Day

Have you ever thought to yourself, “Man I just really want to crush this soda can but I don’t want people to judge me for it?” No? Well this holiday is still for you anyway! Believe it or not, this holiday actually has a purpose for existing. It is a pro-environment holiday where people are supposed to learn the principles of reducing, reusing and recycling waste.

September 28- Ask a Stupid Question Day

This holiday is always on the last possible school day of the September calendar. It’s a terrific way to fully bring back the new school year and keep your day fresh. With that said, is there really any difference between what fish are doing and what birds are doing other than the state of matter? So shouldn’t swimming and flying be the same word?

This week had a lot of days that were relatively interesting. I don’t know who comes up with some of these ideas. All I know is, they are interesting to talk about and discuss.

Advertisements