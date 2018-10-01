Holidays of the Week (Oct. 1-Oct. 6)

by Aaron Brandenburg

Let’s not wait for Halloween to reward ourselves with some celebration. I’ve got 7 more holidays this week to write about.

September 30th- U.S “Shockingly” Wins another Gold Metal

The 2000 Olympics in Sidney, Australia gave the U.S another opportunity to show of how many good basketball players live in the country. This time we even got the chance to beat a team in their home country for the Gold. “But wait!” some basketball fans might say. The U.S. didn’t play Australia in the Gold Medal Game. They played France. And you would be right. The boys played France on October 1st, but the women’s team played Australia on September 30th.

October 1st- International Coffee Day

If basketball isn’t your cup of tea, maybe you’d like a cup of coffee. Instead of choosing September 29th, which is when the U.S. celebrates International Coffee Day, I believe avid coffee drinkers will enjoy it more on another day that The International Coffee Organization chooses to celebrate it. I chose October 1st over September 29th solely because it was a Monday. You’re welcome.

October 2nd- International Non-Violence Day

Hopefully every day is a non-violence day, but the U.N has called October 2nd the day to celebrate the philosophy of non-violence. Why? Because its Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. Ghandi was the leader of the Indian independence movement and a pioneer of the philosophy and strategy of non-violence, so this day commemorates him and spread the ideals of nonviolence.

October 3rd- Balloons Around the World Day

Instead of waiting on the tornado siren on the first Wednesday of October, maybe look for some balloons instead. One of the most fun parts of being a little kid is when you get to send that balloon of in the sky. I’m not saying go crazy with it like the movie Up , but hey, it’s a fun homage to the past.

October 4th- Sputnik 1 Launched

Some events go down in history because people of that era knew where they were and what they were doing when they heard about it. Although it may not be remembered that way today, October 4th 1957 was a day Americans knew where they were and had massive implications for the study of space for the next decade. The Sputnik, named after the Russian word for “satellite,” was launched at 10:29 p.m. Moscow time from the Tyuratam launch base in the Kazakh Republic. The United States was caught off guard by this technological achievement, and their efforts to catch up with the Soviets was deemed the beginning of the “space race.”

October 5th- Ray Kroc’s Birthday

Building a Business into a multi-million dollar empire is difficult. People who do it will be remembered and their business will be remembered for a very long time. In the case of Ray Kroc, people may have heard of his primary business before. I think it got pretty big. It’s called McDonalds.

October 6th- National Noodle Day

Speaking of food you may have heard of before, every October 6th, National Noodle Day comes up on the calendar. Noodles have loads of cultural variety and even variety within one culture. Noodles have been around seemingly forever and will continue to be around until the end of time. They are just that intertwined in human society.

Celebration is an important aspect of life and it is always a pleasure to provide something to celebrate. Maybe sending a balloon into the sky is the only one appealing to you, or maybe you nonviolently drink some McDonald’s coffee to celebrate 3 holidays in one beverage. I just hope this series gives people something to celebrate, and maybe learn stuff in the process.

