Speakeasy Cinema: Fall Films

As we settle into October the leaves begin to change, the air gets chilly, and we all dust off our favorite fall classics. In the first episode from the fall semester, Seth and Ben form the new Speakeasy Cinema Podcast team as they discuss their favorite movies that they associate with the Autumn months. From Wes Anderson and Lord of the Rings, to La La Land and The Breakfast Club, the guys talk about what makes a movie, a “fall movie” to them.

https://www.podbean.com/media/player/multi?playlist=http%3A%2F%2Fplaylist.podbean.com%2F3603323%2Fplaylist_multi.xml&vjs=1&kdsowie31j4k1jlf913=869dcf4f6d9c69783d34d1b39cdb00e50f2a8930&size=315&skin=0&auto=0&download=1

Advertisements