Speakeasy Cinema: Fall Films

/ 4 days ago October 22, 2018

As we settle into October the leaves begin to change, the air gets chilly, and we all dust off our favorite fall classics. In the first episode from the fall semester, Seth and Ben form the new Speakeasy Cinema Podcast team as they discuss their favorite movies that they associate with the Autumn months. From Wes Anderson and Lord of the Rings, to La La Land and The Breakfast Club, the guys talk about what makes a movie, a “fall movie” to them.

https://www.podbean.com/media/player/multi?playlist=http%3A%2F%2Fplaylist.podbean.com%2F3603323%2Fplaylist_multi.xml&vjs=1&kdsowie31j4k1jlf913=869dcf4f6d9c69783d34d1b39cdb00e50f2a8930&size=315&skin=0&auto=0&download=1

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s