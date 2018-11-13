Speakeasy’s Athens Fall Favorites

by Mackenzie Harris

Supporting local businesses in Athens couldn’t be easier. With such a large range of unique shops, eateries, and attractions there’s nothing you can’t find. Of course, many of these places always have something new to offer up. With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of our favorite things in Athens during the fall.

Drink: Donkey Coffee

Donkey Coffee, a cafe focusing on fair trade and local products, is a favorite among hipster and community members alike. Right now, they are offering up a drink to get you in the fall spirit. Their pumpkin spiced chai and warm apple cider are great options to warm up with. Or you can get the best of both worlds with a chaider. You can’t go wrong!

Food: Athens Farmers Market

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than the Athens Farmers Market. Open 9am to 12pm year round and with well over 50 listed vendors, it is a must see. In the month of October, many vendors’ stands are packed with apples, pumpkins, pears, squash, andother fall favorites. With so many great options to choose from, supporting local growers is easy.

Event: Honey for the Heart Parade

Of course, Halloween in Athens is nothing to sneeze at, either. This year was no exception. Before the block party, Athens showcases the “Honey for the Heart” parade in the morning. Passionworks, a local organization that puts on the parade, prioritizes working with differently abled peoples to repurpose items and provide a creative outlet in the community.

Activity: Nature Walk

Watching the leaves change is one of the most beautiful parts of fall. With several state parks and even Wayne National Forest nearby, there are plenty of places to go for a scenic walk. Even around campus, there are many places to take a stroll or even get a fall photo opt. The Ridges offer several trails that are great for just that.

Supporting local businesses in the Athens community is fun and easy. The products they offer and what they stand for are telling of the values this town possesses. Being knowledgeable andvisiting these places helps people enjoy this unique place many get to visit and live.

