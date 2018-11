Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and that means a lot of free time to stuff yourself with leftovers and watch some movies. Our hosts Seth and Ben sit down to discuss some of their favorite movies that are currently on Netflix and give some suggestions for the inevitable fall break movie marathon.

To listen, click this link: https://www.podbean.com/media/player/u7hhn-9fc2f8?from=yiiadmin&download=1&version=1

