The LEGO Movie 2: How does it stack up?

If you were to look up a list of recent Oscar snubs, just about any of them would include The LEGO Movie. It boasts a 95 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and made $257 million in the U.S. Just about any way you look at it, The LEGO Movie 2 has massive shoes to fill and it comes very close.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part continues the story of the first LEGO movie as it follows Emmet (Chris Pratt) and his response to the invasion from the LEGO Duplo figures. Emmet’s best friend Lucy, A.K.A Wyldstyle, (Elizabeth Banks) and all his other friends are kidnapped by General Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz) and it is up to Emmet to save them.

Along the way Emmet meets newcomer Rex Dangervest, also voiced by Chris Pratt, a daring, tough guy who helps Emmet get his friends back.

The main thing the first LEGO movie did well was it’s incredible fast-paced and specific humor. This continues in the sequel. Quick cameos from random LEGO Minifigures are always a treat and a lot of the returning cast has enjoyable jokes as well. The sequel introduced a few musical numbers from Tiffany Haddish’s Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi that were a lot of fun and made Queen Wa’Nabi a very different new character. The only complaint to have is that there were a lot of reoccurring gags so if there is a gag that isn’t funny, it will happen several times.

The other thing the original LEGO movie did well was its themes. Once again, writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller impressively weave mature themes into their charming movie based on toys in a way that feels perfect for LEGO. This sequel builds off the original’s theme of creativity by tackling the themes of maturity and growing up. This overall message is a bit on the nose at some points of film but overall worked very well.

The themes of the movie were what made this movie still stand out. It was a movie that had lessons both children and adults alike can relate to and learn from. I couldn’t help but think of Pixar’s track record doing the same thing. Disney has consistantly made kids movies that can be enjoyed by older audiences and I feel this movie and its predessesor would fit right in.

Overall, while not quite as inventive and original as its predecessor, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” is a good movie that I would recommend to all audiences.

