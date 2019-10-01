Halloween Countdown with Molly Weir

Oct. 1
Tis the season for falling leaves, cold nights and pumpkin spice lattes. Thus begins the formal countdown to arguably one of the greatest holidays of the year, Halloween. Each day there will be an article dedicated to all things Halloween. Horror movies? Songs? Costumes? You name it and I will probably have written about it. 

Put on your fuzzy socks, grab your nearest blanket and do not forget your pumpkin spice latte because the official Halloween countdown has begun! With only a short 31 days until Halloween, we will start with arguably one of the most famous horror movies of this generation, The Conjuring. If you are looking for a great movie with minimal jump scares, a suspenseful plot and overall good frights then The Conjuring is exactly what you want. Based on a true story, the year 1971 Carolyn and Roger Perron and their five daughters move to a beautiful farmhouse in Rhode Island. Little by little strange things begin to happen such as moving objects, unknown noises and apparition appearances. With all of these things happening, Carolyn is left with no other choice than to call paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. When they visit this house they can tell that the family is not alone. Will Ed and Lorraine be able to help out the Perron family, or will the ghost entities get what they are after?

Until next time, have a Spooky day!

(Theatrical release poster courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

