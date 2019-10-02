Halloween Countdown with Molly Weir

Oct. 2

Greetings and happy 2nd day of all things Halloween. With only 30 days until Halloween, I will waste no time and get right into what our next topic will be songs.

Halloween music is arguably one of the best genres of music due to its remarkable skill of being able to be stuck in your head all day. If you do not know where to start let me offer you this suggestion. Spotify has a great file dedicated to the genre of “Halloween” where you can find playlists for parties or just to listen to while doing your homework. Personally, my favorite playlists are “Disney Halloween” and “Halloween Teens”. Today we are only going to focus on one album, The Nightmare Before Christmas Soundtrack.

I thought it would be fun to rank the music of one of the most popular Halloween movies this century from 10 (least) to 1 (best).

10. Town Meeting Song. It is given this rank because Jack talks about what a present is and I think it is funny to listen to all of the townspeople react to what a present is. You can hear some people yell “It’s a bat” and “It’s a rat” even though it is just a present wrapped with a bow. However, for a Halloween movie, it is one of the least creepy or scary songs, so it only comes in at number 10.

9. Making Christmas. It deserves this rank because it gives off that creepy and spooky sensation that a Halloween song should give! But unless you have seen the movie then this song would not make any sense and it only gives off its true meaning with the visuals of the movie.

8. Jack’s Obsession. Again, we are finally getting to the true meaning of a Halloween song with this eerie song. However, it lacks the Halloween aspect of the movie and only talks Christmas, moving it to number 8.

7. Sally’s Song. It is given the rank of 7 because it’s a short, heartfelt song about tragedy and longing. Remarkably, the writers were able to find a way to add love to this Halloween town and gave Sally the chance to show that the town can be much more than what it is.

6. Jack’s Lament. This song is ranked 6 because Jack, the pumpkin king is realizing that he is unhappy with how his life has turned out. He seeks for something more and using a great deep voice to almost yell his desires to create a sense of longing and desire.

5. Oogie Boogie’s Song. This song gives off a jazzy style that makes it separate itself from the rest of the soundtrack. He sings about his evil doings and brags about how he eats people and takes their souls. The jazz style makes it almost eerie but catchy making the message more powerful.

4. Finale. This song takes place at the very end of the movie and wraps up the movie and the message portrayed throughout it. It deserves this rank because of the sweet moment that Jack and Sally have during it, but overall it lacks the creepiness of the movie.

3. What’s This? During this song, Jack stumbles upon the Christmas town and sees a whole new world. He relishes in the things he has never seen before such as cookies, presents, trees and lights everywhere. For the first time of the whole movie Jack is happy and finds comfort.

2. Kidnap The Sandy Claws. This song embodies the aspect of creepy and twisted that you desire in a Halloween soundtrack. The lyrics alone, such as “kidnap the Sandy Claws lock him up real tight throw away the key and then turn off all the lights” make your skin crawl and make you question what you are listening to. Overall a wonderful song.

1. This Is Halloween. The best song of the whole soundtrack is the first song of the movie. It right off the bat is creepy, eerie and overall spooky. This makes the movies great from the start. With all the characters introduced it gives an unofficial “role-call” with a catchy toon.

That was harder than you might think because the whole soundtrack is incredible and a great way to get into the Halloween spirit.

Until next time, have a spooky day!



All photos courtesy of Disney Wiki Fanpage and Unilad.



