Halloween Countdown with Molly Weir

Oct. 3

As William Shakespeare once wrote, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Now how does this pertain to Halloween, you might ask? To be or not to be for Halloween is the answer. It is an important holiday, especially if you live in Athens, so a costume could make or break your Halloween. But don’t worry, I will tell you what the most popular DIY costumes of 2019 are.

The first is from Stranger Things: Joyce Byers and Chief Hopper. For Joyce, all you will need is a peach-colored t-shirt, striped button-up and jeans and voila, you are Joyce Byers. For Hopper, it’s as simple as a Hawaiian shirt, a fake mustache, and light-colored jeans. Super simple but everyone will know exactly what you are!

Another super easy DIY costume could be Ashley O from Black Mirror. This is so simple you won’t believe it. All you need is a short pink wig, white crop top and white pants. That is all and you’ll look incredible!

If you are in a time crunch then you should consider being is Sharron Tate from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. You only need knee-high white boots, a black turtleneck sweater and a white miniskirt. If you want to add more detail you can style your hair to match the 1970s style. Either way, super cute and super simple.

Another super simple one you will be amazed at is John Wick from John Wick. A black shirt, black dress shoes, and a black suit. Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

The final DIY costume is just a plain clown. Clowns are very in this year with the rise of Tik-Tok. All you need is whatever clothes you want to wear and just add crazy clown make-up. Honestly, have fun with it because the crazier the better.

Well, that’s it for this article. As always, until next time, have a spooky day!



Photos courtesy of Everett Collection



