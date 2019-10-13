Speakeasy Weekly Celebration Series Oct.—​13 Oct. 19

Sunday, Oct. 13—​Paris-Tours 2019

When cycling is brought up in modern popular culture, the Tour de France is usually one of the first races mentioned. However, there are more popular cycling races than just the Tour de France. Paris-Tours is another popular cycling competition, which also takes place in France. founded in 1896, it is actually older than the Tour de France. Last year’s number one rider was Søren Kraugh Anderson.

Monday, Oct. 14—Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Many people know of the federal holiday Columbus Day, which is held on the second Monday of October. Many have a problem with the holiday because they see it as a celebration of western imperialism. So the holiday has been changed in various places in order to be more unifying. The amount of cities and states recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day grows each year, with states such as Vermont, Wisconsin and others starting to celebrate the holiday in 2019.

Tuesday, Oct. 15—International Day of Rural Women

According to the United Nations website, representatives believe, “The crucial role that women and girls play in ensuring the sustainability of rural households and communities, improving rural livelihoods and overall wellbeing, has been increasingly recognized.” The holiday was founded by the United Nations in 2008 and hopes to bring to light the challenges of both living in a rural area and being a woman.

Wednesday, Oct. 16—Miracle New York Mets win World Series

The shock of the Los Angeles Dodgers losing in the National League Divisional Series has many talking. The upset is fitting because this year marks the 50 year anniversary of one of the biggest upsets in baseball history. The New York Mets were able to take down the 109-53 Baltimore Orioles featuring Frank Robinson. This win was the first World Series win for the New York Mets and helped make them seem like more than the team in New York that isn’t the Yankees.

Thursday, Oct. 17—Al Capone goes to prison

Al Capone is one of the most famous criminals in American history. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Capone was not present for the crime he was most known for, the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, but his mob was given credit for the attack. Capone was sentenced to prison on charges involving tax evasion and was never able to go back to gang-related activities after his release.

Friday, Oct. 18—National Mammography Day

The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One of the most important parts of fighting the breast cancer battle is being able to keep ahead of it. That is why mammograms are so important. In 1993, President Bill Clinton was the first to proclaim the third Friday of October to be National Mammography Day. The National Breast Cancer Foundation recommends women over 40 get a mammogram every one to two years.

Saturday, Oct. 19—​LGBT Center Awareness Day ​

According to centerawarenessday.org, LGBT centers offer, “social services, mental health counseling, cultural programs, recreational activities, libraries, educational programs, support groups, youth support, elder support, computer access, and care and treatment (just to name a few)”. Just from that description alone, it’s clear to see LGBT centers help provide support for members of the community in a variety of ways. Any member of the LGBT community should know about their existence.

Advertisements