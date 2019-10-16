Halloween Countdown with Molly Weir: Day 16

Oct. 16

The following is an opinion piece by the writer and does not reflect the viewpoints of the publication in which it has been published.

One of the best known Halloween movies is A Nightmare Before Christmas. However, there’s a debate over whether it’s a Halloween or Christmas movie. In this article, I will explain both sides and leave it up to what you decide.

First, we will dive into the reasons it could be considered a Halloween movie. Jack, the main character, is the Pumpkin King. He watches over the people of Halloweentown, with his trusty ghost dog, Zero, by his side. Halloweentown is full of people and creatures who have died and, unfortunately, did not get into heaven. The idea of the movie goes back to the roots of Halloween by celebrating death. That is why the people are singing even though they have nothing to do because it is better than realizing where they are.

Not only are the citizens an aspect of Halloween, but the music and the setting also add to the creepy ideology of Halloween. The graveyard, the dirty city, bugs everywhere…a perfect setting for a Halloween movie.

Moving onto the reasons it could be a Christmas movie. The biggest reason is Christmastown. When Jack visits this new town, he discovers a new life that he had never known before. There are lights, presents, trees and happiness all around. And who makes an appearance? Santa Claus. Jack decides that this town is beautiful and magical and wants the people of Halloweentown to see that there is more out there than they thought.

With all this information, it is up to you to decide whether or not this movie is Halloween or Christmas. Either way it is still an amazing movie.

Until next time, have a spooky day!

Photo courtesy of IMDb.





Advertisements