Halloween Countdown with Molly Weir: Day 17

Oct. 17

There are only 2 weeks until Halloween! What have you done to prepare? If the answer is nothing then you are in luck because this article will list 10 things you should do in order to prepare for Halloween.

10. Order a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks. Iced? Hot? Cold Brew? It’s up to you and either way, you will not be disappointed.

9. Try pumpkin flavored ice cream. There are so many ice cream shops that offer pumpkin ice cream, why not go and give it a try?

8. Turn up the Halloween music. There are so many playlists out there that will put you into the spooky mood.

7. Go to a pumpkin patch. Carving or decorating pumpkins is a perfect way to count down the days until Halloween.

6. Decorate your room or house. It is hard to forget Halloween is just around the corner when pumpkins, bats, and skeletons are everywhere.

5. Go to a haunted house. Sometimes in order to fully get the Halloween experience you need a couple good scares.

4. Watch a Halloween movie. I have given a good number of movies to watch, why not watch them?

3. Plan your costume. What says Halloween other than an amazing costume?

2. Have campfire with friends. Smores and ghost stories are a great way to bond with your friends before it gets cold.

1. Bake a Halloween treat. Cookies are always a good idea and why throw in some candy and brownies?

If you have avoided getting ready for Halloween, do not worry because this list will do the job. Until next time, have a spooky day!



Photo courtesy of Pixabay.





Advertisements