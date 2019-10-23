Halloween Countdown with Molly Weir: Day 23

Oct. 23

There are only eight more days until Halloween! Can you believe it? Today’s article brings another movie recommendation for all the spooky people out there.

Growing up, I would believe many people would agree that Disney Channel Original movies were always the best. One of my personal favorites is Twitches. The movie is about two teen witches, Alex and Camryn, who discover that they are twins separated at birth when they meet on their 21st birthday. As they get to know each other, they realize that they both have had strange feelings and can do things nobody else can. They learn they are from a magical realm named Coventry. Their protectors, Illeana and Karsh, tell them that their home kingdom in Coventry is in great danger and they need to save their biological mother and the people from this “darkness.” Can the sisters who only just discovered their powers help save an entire kingdom from darkness?

Until next time, have a spooky day!

Promotional poster courtesy of Wikimedia.

