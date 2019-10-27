Speakeasy Weekly Celebration Series Oct. 27—Nov. 2

Sunday, Oct. 27—​Diwali

Diwali is one of the most celebrated religious holidays throughout the world. It transcends the cultural barrier between different religions and unites India, as well as other parts of the world. Being apart of different cultures, the tradition spans multiple days and has a number of different practices within it. The most prominent aspect of the festival is putting on a display of lights to celebrate good over evil and light over dark.

Monday, Oct. 28—Congress Passes the Volstead Act

The prohibition era of the United States is one of the most important in its history. A massive amount of the founding principles and American spirit were put on display. Prohibition was a topic a good portion of Americans wanted to get done for a very long time. Eventually, people were elected into office to pass legislation on the matter. The Volstead Act showed the Constitutional Principles of passing an Amendment, having a presidential veto, overriding the veto, and fixing the problems this decision caused years later.

Tuesday, Oct. 29—National Cat Day

After having a holiday about dogs happen last Tuesday, it seems only fitting the house pet commonly compared to dogs would get a holiday this week. According to nationalcatday.com, “The best way you can celebrate though is to save a life!” The holiday seems to be primarily about raising awareness for homeless cats. But if for whatever reason a person didn’t want to adopt a cat, it is still a fun excuse for cat owners to spoil their pet for a day.

Wednesday, Oct. 30—​Create a Great Funeral Day ​

This day was pioneered by Stephanie West Allen, an author and former lawyer. She also published a book called Creating Your Own Funeral or Memorial Service: A Workbook, in addition to forming the holiday. Funerals are something that needs to be taken seriously by people, and having a good idea of what a person and their loved ones would want is a positive way to remember those who have passed. The timing also fits well with other events happening around the same time.

Thursday, Oct. 31—Halloween

Another one of the biggest holidays of all time, All Hallow’s Eve is a holiday with a massive tradition in many parts of the world. It likely originated from a holiday called Samhain, which marked the beginning of the cold part of the year in Celtic tradition. The Romans took over a lot of Celtic Land, which cemented its staying power in western history. As time has moved on, the holiday has taken many forms, whether it be about death, about religion, or about getting candy. It does not seem like the holiday is going to go away anytime soon.

Friday, Nov. 1—​All Saints Day

One common celebration in the daily life of a practicing Catholic is all the feast days for the saints. With different saints having so many different days on the calendar, having a holy day of obligation to encompass all of them is useful. All saints day and Halloween have been associated with each other for a very long time. Many kids around the world see the time of year as a chance to dress up and get candy. But the time of year for Catholics is one of celebration for all the known and unknown saints in heaven.

Saturday, Nov. 2—​International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

When looking at dangerous professions, journalism isn’t one that immediately comes to mind. Even though the job of journalism isn’t a physically taxing experience, some people have reasons to not like truth-tellers. According to un.org, “In the past twelve years (2006-2017) close to 1010 journalists have been killed for reporting the news and bringing information to the public.” Making sure the people who cause these atrocities get punished was enough of a priority for the United Nations to start an international day to acknowledge the issue.

