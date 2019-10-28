Halloween Countdown with Molly Weir: Day 28

Oct. 28

This past weekend was “HallOUweekend” (spelling can vary and may also be referred to as HallOUween) and I got so busy that I forgot to write my articles over the weekend and for that I am sorry. But, we only have 3 more days until Halloween! I thought today would be a good time to go over how this past weekend was.

This weekend was my first ever HallOUweekend and I thought it was amazing. On Saturday, there was a block party that was located on Court Street. The Athens City Police Department blocked off the street so no cars could go down the street.In the block party, there was an amazing DJ playing great dancing music. If you needed a break from all the dancing, you could go to any of the food trucks that were provided for the students and guests. They even had two ice cream trucks!

I also thought that it was so cool to see so many people dressed in costumes. As you get older, many people do not believe in dressing up, but not Ohio University students and Athens residents! It was amazing walking around Court Street and seeing so many people having a great time.

There were many options available for families, students and all types of out-of-town visitors. A relatively complete list of activities offered can be found on the Athens Halloween website: https://athenshalloween.com/.

Overall, this weekend was safe and provided great memories and I cannot wait for next year! Until next time, have a spooky day!



