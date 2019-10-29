Halloween Countdown with Molly Weir: Day 29

/ 1 week ago October 29, 2019

Oct. 29

Can you believe we are only 2 days away from Halloween? Me either! Today’s article brings you one more movie to get you into the spooky spirit.

It (2017), brings you to Derry, Maine in the year 1989. This town in particular is known for a high rate of child disappearances but nobody knows why, until a group of seven kids discover who is actually behind it. They learn that every 27 years, a demonic entity returns to Derry and kidnaps children. He is able to catch the children by appearing as a friendly clown, then capturing them and feeding off of their fear. In order to stop this entity, the seven children must fight him together in order to save all the current and future children of Derry. 

If this movie sounds interesting to you, you can also watch It (1990). Until next time, have a spooky day!

Photo courtesy of IMDb.

