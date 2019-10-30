Halloween Countdown with Molly Weir: Day 30

Oct. 30

Tomorrow is Halloween. I repeat, tomorrow is Halloween! The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. In celebration of this culmination fo my countdown, I will be going through the last minute checklist before the big day.

First step is to make sure you have your favorite scary movie. If you are struggling on what movie to watch I recommend going through my past articles and choosing from them.

The second step is to make sure you have your costume. You do not have to go full out, anything is better than nothing.

Third step is to have candy! Even if you don’t plan on giving out candy on Halloween, have it for yourself because you deserve it.

The fourth step is to get your pumpkin flavored food. Ice cream, coffee, pie, anything with pumpkin will work.

Fifth step is to play your favorite Halloween playlist. The spookier, the better!

Now that you have gone through my list, you are officially ready for Halloween! Get ready because this day only comes once a year. Until next time, have a spooky day!

Image courtesy of Pixabay.



