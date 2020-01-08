Movie Fantasy 2019: Part 3: One Month Out

We are now just about one month out from the Oscars and not much has changed in the past month in movie fantasy. There many critics awards and guild nominations in the past month, doubling most contenders’ points totals. Despite this abundance of awards, the top ten looks almost exactly the same as it did a month ago. There is only 1 different film in this month’s top ten that was not in last month’s and the only real movement within the top ten was “Joker” falling down three spots in favor of “1917,” “Little Women” and “The Farewell.” Here is the full top ten:

So since there are not tons of new things to talk about this time, I thought it would be fun to see each category’s point totals compared to see which films the spreadsheet says should be given the top awards. Obviously this is not exactly how the Oscars work with their politics and campaigning, this will be a good way to compare the critical consensus with the Oscar nominations and winners. So here is the top points-getters for each category, found by just totaling points for the specific category.

Best Picture

Parasite: 55 points Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 42 points Marriage Story: 42 points The Irishman: 41 points 1917: 30 points Little Women: 20 Points The Farewell: 19 points Jojo Rabbit: 19 points Uncut Gems: 15 points Ford v Ferrari: 10 points

Best Director

Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite: 53 points Martin Scorsese for The Irishman: 36 points Sam Mendes for 1917: 31 points Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 29 points Greta Gerwig for Little Women: 15 points

Best Actor

Adam Driver for Marriage Story: 67 points Joaquin Phoenix for Joker: 40 points Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems: 39 points Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory: 24 points Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 17 points

Best Actress

Lupita Nyong’o for Us: 62 points Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story: 42 points Renée Zellweger for Judy: 41 points Awkwafina for The Farewell: 26 points Saoirse Ronan for Little Women: 18 points

Best Supporting Actor

*The two actors’ performances in The Irishman were not tracked individually

Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 63 points Joe Pesci and Al Pacino (Combined) for The Irishman: 79 points between them Willem Dafoe for The Lighthouse: 20 points Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: 20 points Song Kang-Ho for Parasite: 14 points

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern for Marriage Story: 48 points Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers: 37 points Florence Pugh for Little Women: 32 points Zhao Shuzhen for The Farewell: 27 points Margot Robbie for Bombshell: 17 points

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman: 34 points Little Women: 33 points Jojo Rabbit: 27 points The Two Popes: 12 points Joker: 11 points

Best Original Screenplay

Marriage Story: 45 points Parasite: 45 points Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 35 Knives Out: 32 points The Farewell: 26 points

Best Ensemble

Knives Out: 26 points The Irishman: 10 points Little Women: 9 points Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 8 points Parasite: 6.5 points

Best Cinematography

1917: 45 points The Lighthouse: 11.5 points Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 11 points The Irishman: 5.5 points Ad Astra: 5 points

Best Costume Design

Dolemite is My Name: 10.5 points Little Women: 5.5 points Rocketman: 5 points Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 3.5 points Downton Abbey: 2.5 points

Best Editing

Ford v Ferrari: 12 points The Irishman: 9 points 1917: 7.5 points Uncut Gems: 7 points Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 6.5

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame: 14 points Ad Astra: 9.5 points 1917: 8 points The Irishman: 5.5 points Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2.5 points

Best Hair/Make-up

Bombshell: 3.5 Judy: 3.5 Joker: 2.5 The Irishman: 1.5 points Rocketman: 1.5 points

Best Production Design

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 17 points 1917: 9.5 Parasite: 5 points Little Women: 4 points The Irishman: 3.5 points

The full spreadsheet can be found here. I’ll be back in a month to look at the totals and compare the numbers with the actual Oscar results.