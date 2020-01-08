Movie Fantasy 2019: Part 3: One Month Out

We are now just about one month out from the Oscars and not much has changed in the past month in movie fantasy. There many critics awards and guild nominations in the past month, doubling most contenders’ points totals. Despite this abundance of awards, the top ten looks almost exactly the same as it did a month ago. There is only 1 different film in this month’s top ten that was not in last month’s and the only real movement within the top ten was “Joker” falling down three spots in favor of “1917,” “Little Women” and “The Farewell.” Here is the full top ten:
So since there are not tons of new things to talk about this time, I thought it would be fun to see each category’s point totals compared to see which films the spreadsheet says should be given the top awards. Obviously this is not exactly how the Oscars work with their politics and campaigning, this will be a good way to compare the critical consensus with the Oscar nominations and winners. So here is the top points-getters for each category, found by just totaling points for the specific category.
Best Picture
- Parasite: 55 points
- Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 42 points
- Marriage Story: 42 points
- The Irishman: 41 points
- 1917: 30 points
- Little Women: 20 Points
- The Farewell: 19 points
- Jojo Rabbit: 19 points
- Uncut Gems: 15 points
- Ford v Ferrari: 10 points
Best Director
- Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite: 53 points
- Martin Scorsese for The Irishman: 36 points
- Sam Mendes for 1917: 31 points
- Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 29 points
- Greta Gerwig for Little Women: 15 points
Best Actor
- Adam Driver for Marriage Story: 67 points
- Joaquin Phoenix for Joker: 40 points
- Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems: 39 points
- Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory: 24 points
- Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 17 points
Best Actress
- Lupita Nyong’o for Us: 62 points
- Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story: 42 points
- Renée Zellweger for Judy: 41 points
- Awkwafina for The Farewell: 26 points
- Saoirse Ronan for Little Women: 18 points
Best Supporting Actor
*The two actors’ performances in The Irishman were not tracked individually
- Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 63 points
- Joe Pesci and Al Pacino (Combined) for The Irishman: 79 points between them
- Willem Dafoe for The Lighthouse: 20 points
- Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: 20 points
- Song Kang-Ho for Parasite: 14 points
Best Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern for Marriage Story: 48 points
- Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers: 37 points
- Florence Pugh for Little Women: 32 points
- Zhao Shuzhen for The Farewell: 27 points
- Margot Robbie for Bombshell: 17 points
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman: 34 points
- Little Women: 33 points
- Jojo Rabbit: 27 points
- The Two Popes: 12 points
- Joker: 11 points
Best Original Screenplay
- Marriage Story: 45 points
- Parasite: 45 points
- Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 35
- Knives Out: 32 points
- The Farewell: 26 points
Best Ensemble
- Knives Out: 26 points
- The Irishman: 10 points
- Little Women: 9 points
- Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 8 points
- Parasite: 6.5 points
Best Cinematography
- 1917: 45 points
- The Lighthouse: 11.5 points
- Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 11 points
- The Irishman: 5.5 points
- Ad Astra: 5 points
Best Costume Design
- Dolemite is My Name: 10.5 points
- Little Women: 5.5 points
- Rocketman: 5 points
- Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 3.5 points
- Downton Abbey: 2.5 points
Best Editing
- Ford v Ferrari: 12 points
- The Irishman: 9 points
- 1917: 7.5 points
- Uncut Gems: 7 points
- Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 6.5
Best Visual Effects
- Avengers: Endgame: 14 points
- Ad Astra: 9.5 points
- 1917: 8 points
- The Irishman: 5.5 points
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: 2.5 points
Best Hair/Make-up
- Bombshell: 3.5
- Judy: 3.5
- Joker: 2.5
- The Irishman: 1.5 points
- Rocketman: 1.5 points
Best Production Design
- Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: 17 points
- 1917: 9.5
- Parasite: 5 points
- Little Women: 4 points
- The Irishman: 3.5 points
The full spreadsheet can be found here. I’ll be back in a month to look at the totals and compare the numbers with the actual Oscar results.