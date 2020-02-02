Speakeasy Weekly Celebration Series Feb. 2–Feb. 8

Sunday, Feb. 2—Groundhog Day

Some people want winter to end after the holidays pass. Some in society are so desperate to hear about the end of the season, they turn to a rodent for the answer. The groundhog, also known as Punxsutawney Phil, has become a bit of a public figure on every Feb. 2, as people await the decision occurring in Gobbler’s Knob.

Monday, Feb. 3—Feed the Birds Day

Other animals had to experience the same winter as humans. Many around the world are just trying to survive the rough conditions. There is a little bit of a debate among some people if feeding birds is a good idea. But one thing is for sure, a lot of people feed them. According to a survey created by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, more than 55 million people feed wild birds.

Tuesday, Feb. 4—World Cancer Day

Everyone knows about cancer. It is a part of life that seems to be extremely prevalent in the lives of people around the world. But just how prevalent is it? According to the National Cancer Institute, American men have a 39% and American women have a 38% chance of getting some form of cancer throughout their lifetimes. Statistics like that show how important research and sharing information about cancer is.

Wednesday, Feb. 5—National Girls and Women in Sports Day

As some following sports continue to mourn the loss of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, now would be a good time for them to remember how much hope sports can bring to people’s lives. That hope does not just exist in men. Some women devote their entire lives working to improve their athletic craft. And if any girl wants to be able to do that, they should get every opportunity.

Thursday, Feb. 6—Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth Taking the Throne

Moving on from a day to recognize women to the anniversary of one of the most influential women on the planet. Queen Elizabeth served over 60 years as England’s monarch, which is basically an entire lifetime. The day in which she passes will be a sad one, but for now she gets to keep enjoying retirement.

Friday, Feb. 7—Bubble Gum Day

It is always fun to have a celebration of a random object a person wouldn’t normally celebrate. It is even cooler when such a celebration has an interesting origin. An author named Ruth Spiro came up with the idea as a good way for schools to fundraise, and it stuck. Now, every first Friday of February, kids do not have to worry about gum if they can convince their school to celebrate.

Saturday, Feb. 8—Thaipusam

While most holidays in the United States are based around specific days, other cultures sometimes use different occurrences to select holidays. In the case of Thaipusam, the full moon is the deciding factor when determining the celebration date. Much like many other Hindu holidays, Thaipusam is the celebration of a god, in this case, Murugan.