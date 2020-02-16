Speakeasy Weekly Celebration Series Feb. 16–Feb. 22

Sunday, Feb. 16—The Daytona 500

Just because the Super Bowl ended a couple of weeks ago does not mean America takes a break from nationally televised competition. For fans of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, the Daytona 500 is the beginning of another season of racing which is waiting to unfold. Denny Hamlin will look to repeat as the Daytona 500 winner.

Monday, Feb. 17—Presidents Day

Interestingly enough, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were both born around the same day. George Washington was born on Feb. 22, and Abraham Lincoln was born on Feb. 12. When the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was passed in 1968, having a federal holiday to celebrate the legacy of all the commanders in chiefs of the United States made sense.

Tuesday, Feb. 18—Pluto’s Discovery

90 years ago, Clyde Tombaugh discovered an object orbiting around the sun which became known as Pluto. For a good majority of the time, Pluto has been known to the public, it was recognized as the ninth planet in the Solar System. However, due to technicalities in how orbits are defined, Pluto does not fit the definition of a planet. In 2006, the International Astronomical Union announced Pluto would no longer be considered a planet.

Wednesday, Feb. 19—Birth of the Coast Guard Reserve

Of the branches of the United States military, the Coast Guard seems to be the least talked about. Since the Space Force was officially established a couple of months ago, it is interesting to look back and see when other aspects of the military were created. The Coast Guard Auxiliary and Reserve Act, in which the Coast Guard Reserve was created, passed on Feb. 19, 1941.

Thursday, Feb. 20—Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

According to the 2015 National Survey of College Graduates, women represented 28% of people in Science and Engineering occupations. That is a baffling number, especially considering according to the National Center for Education Statistics, 56% of post-secondary education students were female. Many people believe the reason for the discrepancy in the employment of women in the sciences is social factors, which is why this holiday is so important.

Friday, Feb. 21—Mahashivaratri

In the United States, February is a time to celebrate couples thanks to the commercial success of Valentine’s Day. In India there will also be a celebration relating to love, which is the marriage of the Hindu deities Shiva and Parvati. Many in Hinduism wish to have a partner as great as the relationship of these two deities, and there is no doubt the romance dynamic will be part of the prayers of the Hindu people.

Saturday, Feb. 22—National Margarita Day

According to a 2018 survey by Nielsen CGA, the margarita is the best-selling cocktail in the United States. The tequila and lime combination has certainly brought happiness to many on Saturdays throughout history, but this Saturday is a bit more special. Feb. 22 is the annual celebration of this beverage and this year Feb. 22 is on a Saturday. Many people who love fruit-flavored alcoholic drinks will certainly be celebrating, even if they do not realize it.