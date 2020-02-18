President's Day special: which presidents can "get it?"

With Valentine’s Day on Friday and President’s Day Monday, a few of the writers of Speakeasy felt it would be fun to choose which Presidents could and could not be our Valentines. These opinions are strictly appearance based, stemming from the official presidential portraits of each president when elected to office. These opinions in no way reflect the political beliefs of the publication or its staff and are simply meant for entertainment purposes.

George Washington

Julie: No, as big as he is, it’s a no

Ben: No, he has wooden teeth

Maddie: No, I’d rather not get a splinter

Aaron: The Chuck Norris of the 1700s. I think that answers the question

John Adams

Julie: No, he has the biggest small guy energy

Ben: No, he’s too round

Maddie: No, he looks like a baby

Aaron: I personally wouldn’t, but I mean we have verifiable evidence coming up that he did, in fact, get it

Thomas Jefferson

Julie: No, he seems full of himself

Ben: No, pointy nose, big chin and probably overrated

Maddie: Yes, we all know he had a promiscuous side

Aaron I feel like he would try to be very flirtatious with words and it would either be a boom or a bust

James Madison

Julie: Absolutely not. Just no.

Ben: No, he looks absolutely miserable

Maddie: No, looks like an alien should be living inside him and piloting his body

Aaron: I plead the 5th

James Monroe

Julie: Yes, but only if I’m desperate, which I often am

Ben: Yes, handsome despite looking like a Keebler elf

Maddie: No, who even is this?

Aaron: No but I wouldn’t have much of a shot anyway since he liked getting involved with foreigners

John Quincy Adams

Julie: No, he has seen some things I bet. Don’t want that baggage

Ben: No, looks like he has died, been resurrected and then died again

Maddie: No, looks too much like Anthony Hopkins from Silence of the Lambs

Aaron: No. I’m glad this was the end of the Adams family

Andrew Jackson

Julie: THE BIGGEST NO ON THE LIST, he looks like he saw his mother naked too many times as a child

Ben: No, he has a huge widows peak and looks like he is about to cry

Maddie: No, he somehow has too much hair and not enough

Aaron: No. The wrong kind of crazy

Martin Van Buren

Julie: No. Van Boring. Boo

Ben: No, he is hilarious looking and all of his hair moved from the top of his head to the sides

Maddie: Yes, especially if that’s money he’s holding

Aaron: No. Maybe not having little in your nickname would’ve helped you buddy

William Henry Harrison

Julie: I’m kind of into it, I’m going with yes

Ben: Yes, my favorite president, I respect the commitment, does like an asshole though

Maddie: No, I showed his picture to my friend and her immediate reaction was “Oh no, absolutely not”

Aaron: No. The evidence shows he wouldn’t last very long

John Tyler

Julie: No. He seems like he’d ask me to make the bed afterwards

Ben: No, he’s balding and does not take care of the paper he is holding

Maddie: Yes, look at that power stance, he’s definitely been around

Aaron: No. More like tippecanoe and Tyler is a 2

James K. Polk

Julie: No one with a weird mullet is allowed. Ever

Ben: No, looks like Piglet from Winnie the Pooh

Maddie: Yes, looks like he’s just happy to be here

Aaron: I don’t know, I just can’t read his polker face

Zachary Taylor

Julie: Not it chief. No

Ben: No, he looks like literal dirt

Maddie: Yes, he just got back from war and is ready to do it

Aaron: Yes. That outfit in his portrait carries

Millard Fillmore

Julie: He has too big of a head…the knowledge he must possess…too much for me to handle

Ben: No, he looks like Alec Baldwin who cannot get it

Maddie: No, his name is Millard

Aaron: No. If your name is Millard in 2020 I deeply apologize

Franklin Piece

Julie: Yes, back in the day he could ABSOLUTELY GET IT

Ben: YES, perfect twink king with nice swoopy hair

Maddie: Yes, anyone who can get their hair to look like that without any product can get it

Aaron: Yes. Low key might be #1

James Buchanan

Julie: Fire him out of a cannon

Ben: No, just everything about him looks terrible

Maddie: Yes, strong Hugh Heffner vibes, to the confusion of everyone else he definitely pulls much younger women

Aaron: No. If we can’t trust him to give a crap about a country going to war with itself, we can’t trust him in the bedroom

Abraham Lincoln

Julie: Yes, I’m a sucker for tall, thin, men with sharp features. Also that hair looks soft

Ben: Yes, he was how tall? 😉 😉 😉

Maddie: Yes, he has a very strong energy

Aaron: Yes. Honest Abe knows how to keep it civil

Andrew Johnson

Julie: I’m taking a risk and going with yes, he kind of seems shady and I’m here for that sketchiness in those beady eyes. Mischief will always get you the girl

Ben: No, needs to take a chill pill

Maddie: No, would definitely murder someone

Aaron: No, I was making a good joke here but he messed with the reconstruction

Ulysses S. Grant

Julie: Yes, I like the beard and I feel like he gives good hugs.

Ben: No, more like chill uncle energy

Maddie: Yes, a teddy bear, also you could say you slept with someone named Ulysses

Aaron: Yes. He’d be a fun drinking buddy

Rutherford B. Hayes

Julie: Same level with Grant but is somehow a worse version of him? Pass

Ben: No, he has Rip Van Winkle energy

Maddie: Yes, seems like he should be in charge of a large estate

Aaron: Yes. Best beard.

James A. Garfield

Julie: Looks like a worse version of Hayes. Pass

Ben: No, too bald in comparison to the beard

Maddie: Yes, strong lumberjack vibes

Aaron: No. I just don’t want to be on the record saying garfield can get it’s

Chester A Arthur

Julie: Did not know this man existed. Looks like a good muppet character. Not it for me

Ben: No, that mustache should be a crime

Maddie: No, looks like the Lorax

Aaron: Yes. That mustache is a power play



Grover Cleveland (2 non-consecutive terms so he had 2 different official portraits)

Julie: I bet he has a nice personality but he can not get it. I’m sorry

Ben: Yes on the first term, No on the second

Maddie: No, looks like an Italian mob boss

Aaron: He can get it as soon as the browns turn into a respectable franchise

Benjamin Harrison

Julie: I kind of vibe with the facial hair and his soft features. I say yes

Ben: No, looks like he thinks too highly of himself

Maddie: No, seems like he would be a stern grandpa

Aaron: Yes. gotta give an Ohio River boy some love

William McKinley

Julie: His eyebrow game is too strong. I’m scared

Ben: No, he looks confused

Maddie: No, looks like he should be hiding in a dark corner somewhere

Aaron: Yes. Given his reputation, I’d say he’s got a fair shot

Teddy Roosevelt

Julie: Yes, he could take me on adventures

Ben: YES, the bear to pierce’s twink, exudes confidence

Maddie: Yes, mainly because Robin Williams played him in “Night at the Museum”

Aaron: Yes. the right kind of crazy

William Howard Taft

Julie: I’m rooting for him. But no

Ben: No, closer than I would have thought, but no

Maddie: No, he got stuck in a bathtub

Aaron: HELL YES SUPREME THICCNESS

Woodrow Wilson

Julie: He seems sweet. I’ll give him a chance, he may surprise me because he’s tall and fit-ish

Ben: Yes, seems like a very nice wise man

Maddie: Yes, looks like Mr. Rogers, could pull off a nice cardigan

Aaron: Oh yeah! He will get a son

Warren G Harding

Julie: No, he looks like a frog that became human but is doing a bad job acclimating

Ben: No, he looks mean

Maddie: No, he looks too scary

Aaron: Who?

Calvin Coolidge

Julie: No, he’s scary and sharp

Ben: No, I have never seen someone so depressed

Maddie: No, just no, looks like a serial killer

Aaron: Yes. That guy rocks

Herbert Hoover

Julie: No, too old and too square

Ben: No, the painter did him dirty I’m sure, but his face is too small for his head

Maddie: No, looks like he’s been embalmed

Aaron: Yes. Although he isn’t very stocky he’s made a lot of people say dam

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Julie: Yes, absolutely yes, I don’t care what stage of the disease he is at, yes

Ben: Yeah sure

Maddie: Yes, just seems like a nice man

Aaron: Yes. He’s got me paralyzed

Harry S Truman

Julie: No he looks like someone who easily got bullied

Ben: No, I like the glasses, but he looks literally evil

Maddie: Yes, looks like Steve Martin

Aaron: Yes. I’m a glasses stan what do you want me to say?

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Julie: No his head is shaped like a lightbulb but his face looks like a newborn deer. I am unsettled

Ben: No, he has a five-head

Maddie: No, his brittle bones would snap in half if things got even a little rough

Aaron: Yes. Generally I’m a fan of his

Julie: Yes, come on

Ben: Yes, the quintessential hot president

Maddie: Yes, do I even need a reason? Why do you think he got elected?

Aaron: His portrait really does not do him justice

Lyndon B Johnson

Julie: Yes, he has that silver fox going and I’m somewhat here for the big-ish nose

Ben: No, doesn’t look like he wants to be there

Maddie: No, I don’t know why, he just looks like a man

Aaron: If you know you know

Richard Nixon

Julie: The nose is too much. No

Ben: No on nose alone

Maddie: No, he would definitely go through my phone when I’m sleeping

Aaron: No. I’m not really comfortable with the environment he created

Gerald Ford

Julie: No, he looks as interesting as the color eggshell

Ben: No, he looks like a creep

Maddie: No, looks like the McDonald’s mascot Grimace

Aaron: I mean can I get a free car if I say yes

Jimmy Carter

Julie: Yes, something about that kind of farmer vibe he gives off is just a green light for me.

Ben: No, I don’t trust that smile

Maddie: Yes, he would put his lady’s pleasure first

Aaron: Yes. He’s a good boy

Ronald Reagan

Julie: Too old, too wrinkly, would have been good in his prime

Ben: Yes, even at his old age, that hot actor is trying to jump out

Maddie: No, more like Ronald Raisin

Aaron: Yes. As a kid I used to think Ronald Mcdonald and Ronald Reagan were the same person

George HW Bush

Julie: Those teeth…those will be in my nightmares

Ben: No, his head is too tall. He looks like ventriloquist dummy

Maddie: No, looks like the asparagus from Veggie Tales

Aaron: I’m not gonna beat around the Bush, No

Bill Clinton

Julie: No, just no. I don’t like messy men

Ben: Yes, just the right level of terrible

Maddie: Yes, he can walk me home any time

Aaron: No. The joke is too easy

George W Bush

Julie: No, he’s probably more flexible than me which is intimidating

Ben: Yes, just looks like he’s having a blast

Maddie: Yes, unfortunately, he can get it

Aaron: No. Like Father like son

Barack Obama

Julie: Yes but I don’t want Michelle to get mad

Ben: Yes, great smile and great style

Maddie: Yes, no question, he’s a dilf

Aaron: Yes. But man those pre and post pictures really show the stress of the job

Donald J Trump

Julie: No. He’s definitely not among the worst on the list looks-wise but the body isn’t for me

Ben: Orange is my favorite color and still, no

Maddie: No, just no

Aaron: I mean him being the oldest president to ever be elected means it’s not really in the cards.

All photos courtesy of whitehouse.gov